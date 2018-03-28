Lillard drops 41 as girlfriend goes into labour, Pacers top Warriors

Lillard is having a special season. He is averaging 26.6 points, was named an All-Star, led the Trail Blazers to a 13-game winning streak, but he has yet to have a night as special as Tuesday's.

The Blazers guard was great on the court once again as he recorded a game-high haul, but even more wonderful for the 27-year-old, he learned after the game his girlfriend went into labour with what will be their first-born child.

After Lillard helped overcome a 36-point, 14-rebound performance from Anthony Davis and a triple-double from Jrue Holiday, he had to rush back to Portland to be with his family.

"I'm excited," Lillard told reporters afterwards. "Been waiting."

Lillard will miss Wednesday's matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The injury-plagued Warriors were beaten 92-81 by the Pacers, who were led by Victor Oladipo's 24 points.

Golden State were without their four All-Star – Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green – and Indiana capitalised on the road.

JOKIC SHINES IN NUGGETS LOSS

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic finished with a game-high 29 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists but his team fell 114-110 to the Toronto Raptors.

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon picked up the slack in James Harden's absence, scoring a game-high 31 while going eight for 13 from three-point range in a 118-86 win over the Chicago Bulls.

CAVS WOEFUL IN DEFEAT

The Cleveland Cavaliers did everything wrong in a 98-79 loss to the Miami Heat. They scored a season-low, lost Kevin Love in the first quarter to concussion-like symptoms, shot four for 26 from three-point range, and they extended their losing streak in Miami to 14 games.

TEODOSIC SHOWS OFF SKILLS

Los Angeles Clippers guard Milos Teodosic was once hyped as the man to replace Chris Paul. While that may be a lofty goal, passes like the one he made to DeAndre Jordan of the no-look variety in a 105-98 win over the Milwaukee Bucks gave fans quite a bit to hope for in the future.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Washington Wizards 116-106 San Antonio Spurs; Toronto Raptors 114-110 Denver Nuggets; Miami Heat 98-79 Cleveland Cavaliers; Portland Trail Blazers 107-103 New Orleans Pelicans; Houston Rockets 118-86 Chicago Bulls; Dallas Mavericks 103-97 Sacramento Kings; Los Angeles Clippers 105-98 Milwaukee Bucks; Indiana Pacers 92-81 Golden State Warriors

CELTICS AT JAZZ

No one wants to play the Utah Jazz right now. They are 8-2 in their last 10 and 11-2 in their past 13. Donovan Mitchell is making a legitimate push for Rookie of the Year and Rudy Gobert is dominating the paint ahead of Wednesday's clash with the Boston Celtics.

