Lou Williams addresses strip club visit: I could have made 'better-quality' decision

Williams, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, had been allowed to leave the NBA's 'bubble' in Orlando last month to return to Georgia to attend the wake of a friend's father.

Under NBA rules, Williams was then due to observe a four-day quarantine period upon his return to Florida, yet that was extended to 10 days - a period encompassing the Clippers' first two games - after it emerged he also took a trip to the gentlemen's club, Magic City, in Atlanta.

The 33-year-old is a frequent visitor to Magic City - a place also renowned for its chicken wings - describing it as his "favourite restaurant" in Atlanta, though he admitted his latest visit was an ill-judged one.

"In hindsight, I think as far as the public safety issue goes, I probably could have made a better-quality decision," he told reporters after the Clippers' 117-115 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

"I was a little naive in that aspect. I went somewhere after a viewing of somebody I considered a mentor, somebody I looked up to, first black man I seen with legal money in my life.

Ask any of my teammates what’s my favorite restaurant in Atlanta is. Ain’t nobody partying. Chill out lol #Maskon #inandout — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) July 24, 2020

"It's been documented how much I talk about [Magic City], how much I eat there.

"I just did something that was routine for me. I frequent that place at that time of day, 5:30, 6 in the afternoon.

"At the time, I thought I was making a responsible decision. After looking back on it, with everything going on in the world, the pandemic, maybe it wasn't the best-quality decision. I chalk it up as that, take my L and keep moving."

Williams, who had seven points, six assists and six rebounds against the Suns, was one of three Clippers players granted a leave of absence by the NBA for personal reasons.

Patrick Beverley did not miss any games after observing a four-day quarantine period but Montrezl Harrell is yet to return as he mourns his grandmother's death.

"It's extremely difficult, man," Williams added.

"I truly was grieving two weeks ago. I was really going through something. I was thrown under the bus, you know what I'm saying?

"All the attention turned to Magic City because it's a gentlemen's club. I feel like if I was at a steakhouse or Hooters or whatever, it wouldn't be half the story."