Luka Doncic To Miss At Least One Week Due To Finger Sprain And Leg Contusion

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic is sidelined for at least one week due to a left finger sprain and lower leg contusion. This absence comes as the team faces a busy schedule ahead.

Los Angeles Lakers' star Luka Doncic will be sidelined for at least a week due to a sprained finger on his left hand and a contusion on his lower left leg. This announcement was made by the team on Sunday. Doncic had started the season impressively, scoring over 40 points in consecutive games, including a 49-point performance against Minnesota.

The injury occurred early in the game when Doncic hurt his non-shooting hand. Despite this setback, he managed to deliver an outstanding performance. The team plans to reassess his condition in about a week. With LeBron James also out until mid-November due to sciatica, Doncic had been carrying a significant offensive burden.

Doncic Out for One Week with Injuries

The timing of Doncic's absence is challenging for the Lakers as they face six games over the next nine days. This period will test the team's depth and resilience. Austin Reaves, who has already scored 51 points in their first two games, will need to step up significantly during this stretch.

In addition to Reaves, the Lakers will rely on contributions from players like Marcus Smart, Dalton Knecht, and Jake LaRavia. Their performances will be crucial in maintaining competitiveness while key players recover from injuries.

Doncic's impressive start to the season highlighted his ability to lead the team offensively. His absence now puts pressure on other players to fill that void effectively. The Lakers must adapt quickly to maintain their momentum in upcoming matches.

This situation underscores the importance of having a deep roster capable of stepping up when star players are unavailable. The Lakers' ability to navigate this challenging period without Doncic and James will be critical for their success this season.

Story first published: Monday, October 27, 2025, 1:43 [IST]
