Lynx Coach Cheryl Reeve States Winning Home Games Is Crucial For WNBA Championship Success
Published: Sunday, August 31, 2025

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve values the significance of having home-court advantage in the WNBA playoffs. The Lynx secured this edge by defeating the Connecticut Sun 94-70, ensuring they play crucial games at home. With five regular-season games left, they boast a 79.5% win rate. Their franchise best is 82.4%, achieved in 2016.

Reeve, who has led the Lynx since 2010, is the WNBA's longest-serving coach and has guided Minnesota to four championships. Despite securing the top playoff seed, she remains vigilant against complacency. "We don't have that mentality that it doesn't mean anything. It always means something," Reeve stated.

The Lynx have an impressive overall record of 31-8 this season and are dominant at home with an 18-2 record. Last year, they lost to the New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals, but this season's performance gives them confidence. Reeve acknowledges that while home-court advantage isn't a guarantee, it offers a significant boost during critical matches.

"We have a scenario now that if we win our home games, we win a WNBA championship," Reeve said. She praised their fan base for its unwavering support and believes it will be instrumental during playoff games. "They're going to turn out like crazy for us," she added.

Reeve emphasises that her team never takes their record for granted. "Week to week in the league, we never really have looked at our record," she explained. Upon clinching their position, she reflected on their achievements: "Holy cow! What does it mean? That this group is really special."

Despite securing home-court advantage, Reeve is keen on maintaining focus and momentum. She sees opportunities to experiment with player combinations and build strength in various areas before the playoffs begin.

The coach is confident her players will not approach any game lightly. "This group, I can't imagine they're ever going to go into a game going, 'This doesn't mean anything,'" she remarked. She warns against competing without full commitment as it's risky.

The Lynx's current success reflects their dedication and skill under Reeve's leadership. As they prepare for the playoffs with home-court advantage secured, they aim to capitalise on every opportunity to achieve another championship victory.