English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Lynx Rally From 17-Point Deficit To Beat Valkyries And Advance In WNBA Playoffs

The Minnesota Lynx staged a remarkable comeback against the Golden State Valkyries, winning 75-74 in the WNBA playoffs. Napheesa Collier led with 24 points as the Lynx advanced after trailing by 17 points.

By

The Minnesota Lynx secured a thrilling 75-74 victory over the Golden State Valkyries, advancing in the WNBA playoffs. Napheesa Collier's crucial 18-foot shot with 1:24 remaining was pivotal. She scored 24 points, helping her team overcome a 17-point deficit in the third quarter. The Lynx are determined to pursue the championship they narrowly missed last year.

Kayla McBride contributed significantly with an important scoop shot at 2:48, following DiJonai Carrington's three-pointer that brought Minnesota within one point. McBride ended the game with 18 points. Despite a strong effort from Veronica Burton, who had 13 points, nine assists, six rebounds, and four steals, the Valkyries couldn't extend their remarkable season.

Lynx Overcome Valkyries to Advance

Monique Billings provided a boost off the bench for the Valkyries by scoring 15 points. Cecilia Zandalasini had a chance to win it for Golden State with four seconds left but missed her jumper after a shot-clock violation by Minnesota. The Lynx capitalised on this opportunity to secure their win.

Meanwhile, in another playoff matchup, Phoenix Mercury defeated New York Liberty 86-60 to level their series. Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas each scored 15 points for Phoenix. Sabally rebounded from a tough shooting performance in Game 1 where she went just 2 for 17.

Kahleah Copper and DeWanna Bonner also added to Phoenix's success with 14 points each. Despite Breanna Stewart's return from an MCL sprain for New York, she struggled to make an impact with only six points in her limited playtime of 20 minutes.

Phoenix led by 14 at halftime and extended their advantage early in the third quarter. They held New York scoreless until Emma Meesseman finally broke through with just over a minute left in the period. The Liberty missed their first twelve shots of the third quarter.

The decisive Game 3 between Phoenix and New York is set for Friday night in Phoenix. Both teams will be eager to advance further in this tightly contested series.

Story first published: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 10:47 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 18, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out