Lynx Rally From 17-Point Deficit To Beat Valkyries And Advance In WNBA Playoffs

The Minnesota Lynx secured a thrilling 75-74 victory over the Golden State Valkyries, advancing in the WNBA playoffs. Napheesa Collier's crucial 18-foot shot with 1:24 remaining was pivotal. She scored 24 points, helping her team overcome a 17-point deficit in the third quarter. The Lynx are determined to pursue the championship they narrowly missed last year.

Kayla McBride contributed significantly with an important scoop shot at 2:48, following DiJonai Carrington's three-pointer that brought Minnesota within one point. McBride ended the game with 18 points. Despite a strong effort from Veronica Burton, who had 13 points, nine assists, six rebounds, and four steals, the Valkyries couldn't extend their remarkable season.

Monique Billings provided a boost off the bench for the Valkyries by scoring 15 points. Cecilia Zandalasini had a chance to win it for Golden State with four seconds left but missed her jumper after a shot-clock violation by Minnesota. The Lynx capitalised on this opportunity to secure their win.

Meanwhile, in another playoff matchup, Phoenix Mercury defeated New York Liberty 86-60 to level their series. Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas each scored 15 points for Phoenix. Sabally rebounded from a tough shooting performance in Game 1 where she went just 2 for 17.

Kahleah Copper and DeWanna Bonner also added to Phoenix's success with 14 points each. Despite Breanna Stewart's return from an MCL sprain for New York, she struggled to make an impact with only six points in her limited playtime of 20 minutes.

Phoenix led by 14 at halftime and extended their advantage early in the third quarter. They held New York scoreless until Emma Meesseman finally broke through with just over a minute left in the period. The Liberty missed their first twelve shots of the third quarter.

The decisive Game 3 between Phoenix and New York is set for Friday night in Phoenix. Both teams will be eager to advance further in this tightly contested series.