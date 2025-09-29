More sports World Champion Magdalena Andruszkiewicz Aims For Paralympic Gold In Los Angeles Magdalena Andruszkiewicz, a Polish para-athlete, transformed her life following a stroke. With remarkable determination, she achieved world records and aims for Paralympic gold in 2028, inspiring others that passion can overcome challenges. By Mykhel Team Updated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 20:54 [IST]

-MyKhel Team

Magdalena Andruszkiewicz, a 37-year-old Polish athlete, has an inspiring story of resilience and determination. Once a dancer, her life changed dramatically when a stroke left one side of her body paralyzed. This setback marked the beginning of a new in her life, filled with challenges and triumphs.

Her journey into para athletics began during physical therapy. As she pedaled on a frame cycle, Magdalena discovered a newfound passion for sports. "At first, it was just about trying to stand on my own two feet. Then it became my passion, and now it is my life," she shares.

World Champion's Journey

Magdalena's dedication to para athletics paid off when she won her first world championship title in the T72 category at the World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe, Japan. She set a world record in the process. Prior to this achievement, she had secured a silver medal in the T72 400-meter event at the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in Paris.

In New Delhi, Magdalena successfully defended her title at the IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships. She completed the race in 1 minute and 13 seconds, just half a second short of her own world record.

Aiming for Olympic Gold

Magdalena's aspirations extend beyond winning medals at world championships. With the T72 category set to debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics, she is determined to win gold. "My dream is to win gold (in LA), and I will work hard to achieve it," she says with determination.

Her experience competing in India was memorable due to the warmth and energy of the crowd. "I'm really enjoying it here. The people and the atmosphere, everything is amazing. India is wonderful," Magdalena remarks.

The Role of Dance

Before her stroke, Magdalena was deeply involved in dance - a discipline that later played a crucial role in her recovery and athletic journey. "Dance taught me balance, rhythm, and patience. All of these helped me in my recovery," she explains.

At Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Magdalena's victory was more than just a win on the track; it was proof that new beginnings are possible despite life's challenges. Her story exemplifies how unwavering determination can lead to extraordinary achievements.

A Symbol of Hope

Today, Magdalena stands as both a champion on the track and an emblem of courage and hope for many. She encourages aspiring para-athletes by saying, "Sports are for everyone. Being physically disabled does not matter - if you have passion, anything is possible."