LeBron James will have input on Lakers personnel moves - Johnson

Los Angeles, July 14: LeBron James will have an input when it comes to player acquisitions at the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Magic Johnson.

The Lakers pulled off a memorable coup with the signing of superstar James on a four-year, $154million contract, ending his stay at the Cleveland Cavaliers whom he helped to four consecutive NBA Finals.

During his stay at the Cavs, and previous team the Miami Heat, James' influence extended off the court and Lakers great Johnson – now the franchise's president – sees no reason why that should be any different in Los Angeles.

"Just like when I was playing, and Jerry West would come to me when we were thinking about making moves," he told a news conference.

"They'd say, 'hey, who do you think can help us that we can get?' I'd always give out a couple names...then Jerry West would make his decision with Dr Buss. It's going be the same way here.

"We're going go to LeBron and say 'what do you think about this guy? You know him. You play against him. You know the back story and everything about the guy. You probably know a lot more than we know.' That's what you're supposed to do."

    Saturday, July 14, 2018, 21:30 [IST]
