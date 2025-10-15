How Many Times East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Faced Each Other in IFA Shield Final? Who Hold the Edge?

More sports "Majors Are Absolutely Career-Defining Tournaments," Says English Golfer Tommy Fleetwood By Subhashish Sarkar Published: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 21:59 [IST]

New Delhi, Oct 15: When Tommy Fleetwood walked into the Delhi Golf Club this week, it wasn't just another stop on the DP World Tour. It was a return nine years after his last appearance in India of a man who has quietly built one of the most compelling stories in modern golf.

Fleetwood - who has had a stellar season as he prepares to tee-off in the DP World India Championship at the iconic DGC - has been one of the most accomplised players on the circuit in 2025. This year, he became the second Englishman to capture the prestigious PGA Tour title with his maiden PGA Tour victory at the Tour Championship.

The 34-year-old will be playing along with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Brian Harman and a host of world-class players such as, Viktor Hovland, Ben Griffin, alongside two-time Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, at the $4 million inaugural DP World India Championship.

The Englishman, now one of the sport's most beloved figures, arrives fresh off a defining season and with his sights firmly set on one goal: the Majors. "It is nice to be back," Fleetwood said with a smile during his chat with the media on Wednesday (October 15). "It's been nine years. I was struggling back here in (Hero Indian Open) 2016. So it's great to have come back."

That sense of gratitude defines him. Over the past year, Fleetwood transformed from a consistent contender into a global star. He capped off months of near misses by winning the Tour Championship at East Lake, his long-awaited first PGA Tour victory before helping Europe reclaim the Ryder Cup in the United States. "It seemed like a really big thing, a big story," he said. "Being part of that winning team was very special."

But even amid triumph, Fleetwood's hunger is unrelenting. "Majors are absolutely career-defining tournaments," he said. "As good as this season has been, it was a poor major year for me. I'll look at what I can do better going into next year."

For him, golf is a constant pursuit of refinement and humility. "There's always something to play for," Fleetwood reflected. "Wherever I am, I just try to work on the right things and keep improving."

Away from the greens, he's deeply connected to the sport's grassroots. He spent time with Indian juniors this week, his eyes lighting up at the game's potential in the country. "I'm particularly passionate about growing the game at a grassroots level," he said. "Hopefully tournaments like these can inspire the next generation."

It's that human touch that ability to connect with fans and remain grounded that makes him "The People's Champion." "I feel like people are doing it with me," Fleetwood, the Paris Olympics silver-medallist, remarked. "They carry me at certain times, and I'm always grateful for the love and support."

As he prepares to tee off in Delhi, Tommy Fleetwood isn't just chasing trophies. He's carrying the spirit of a golfer who never stops learning, never stops giving, and never forgets where he came from.