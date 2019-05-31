Mamiko Higa sets record to lead U.S. Women's Open

South Carolina, May 31: Mamiko Higa starred on her U.S. Women's Open debut to take a one-shot lead after the first round on Thursday (May 30).
Higa produced a bogey-free six-under 65 at the Country Club of Charleston in South Carolina.
The Japanese 25-year-old, who holed six birdies, set a record for the lowest round on debut at the major.
A shot behind Higa are Esther Henseleit and Gina Kim, who opened with five-under 66s.
Kim, 19, also made history, matching the lowest round by an amateur at the U.S. Women's Open.
Frenchwoman Celine Boutier is outright fourth after shooting a four-under 67.
Defending champion Ariya Jutanugarn battled to a one-over 72 to be back in a tie for 43rd, alongside world number one Ko Jin-young and two-time major winner Lydia Ko.