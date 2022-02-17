Manika Batra joins adidas' elite athlete roster with the launch of its 'Impossible Is Nothing' Campaign

This partnership focuses on empowering women to realise their dreams as the brand continues to be an ally, cheering for women breaking barriers and creating a reverberating impact in the world of sports.

The brand partners with Manika Batra, whose passion, perseverance brought her many honours, including, Arjuna Award' 2018 and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna in 2020. A string of gold medals she won in Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast'18 (Women's Singles, Women's Team) and in South Asian Games, Gold Coast'18 (Women's Singles, Women's Team, Mixed Doubles), earned her the moniker 'India's golden girl'.

Indian star paddler is the first Indian woman to win gold in Table Tennis in CWG', the first Indian player to enter Top 10 of Women's Double and Top-15 of Mixed doubles of ITTF World rankings, and First Indian woman to enter top-50 of the ITTF Rankings.

Owning to her 'Impossible Is Nothing' attitude, Manika joins adidas' rich roster of women athletes, consisting of stellar - like Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, Hima Das, Nikhat Zareen, to name a few.

Speaking about the collaboration, Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, Brand adidas, India, said, "We are thrilled to have Manika Batra as the newest member of the adidas family. She is an inspiration to many young women who aspire to push limits and achieve seemingly unachievable goals. We will continue to drive the attitude, "Impossible Is Nothing" through our athletes while celebrating women in the world of sports."

On this new association with Adidas, Manika Batra said, "Partnering with adidas is an opportunity every sportsperson looks forward to. I am very excited and grateful for this to have come my way especially at a time when the brand is celebrating women through their 'Impossible Is Nothing' campaign. I hope with my sport and my association with adidas, I can empower and encourage women to see possibilities irrespective of the challenges so that the nation can witness many more 'golden girls'.

Source: Media Release