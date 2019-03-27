English

Bhaker-Chaudhary pair smash world record in mixed team gold at Asian Championship

By Pti
Indian shooting stars Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker (right) smashed the qualification world record at the Asian Airgun Championship
New Delhi, March 27: Teenage Indian shooting stars Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary smashed the qualification world record before clinching the 10m air pistol mixed team gold in the 12th Asian Airgun Championship in Taoyuan, Taipei on Wednesday (March 27).

Their feat came exactly a month after they won the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup stage gold in the same event in Delhi.

The 17-year-old Manu and 16-year-old Saurabh shot a combined score of 784 in the qualification round, breaking the record set by Russians Vitalina Batsarashkina and Artem Chernousov at the European Championships five days ago.

The Indians then went on to win the five-team final with a score of 484.8. Hwang Seongeun and Kim Mose of Korea won the silver with a score of 481.1 while Wu Chia Ying and Kou Kuan-Ting claimed the bronze for the host country with a score of 413.3.

A second Indian team comprising of Anuradha and Abhishek Verma also reached the finals and finished fourth with a score of 372.1, the National Rifle association of India (NRAI) said in a statement.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 13:37 [IST]
