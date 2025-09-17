More sports Enzo Maresca Expresses Gratitude For Nicolas Jackson's Contributions Ahead Of Chelsea's Clash With Bayern Munich Enzo Maresca appreciates Nicolas Jackson's efforts as Chelsea prepares to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Despite being on loan, Jackson's past contributions remain valued by Maresca. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 2:04 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Enzo Maresca appreciates Nicolas Jackson's contributions and is unfazed about facing the on-loan striker when Chelsea visits Bayern Munich. Jackson, in a unique situation, might play against his parent club during Wednesday's Champions League opener at Allianz Arena. The Senegalese forward debuted for Bayern with a 45-minute appearance in their 5-0 victory over Hamburg and is expected to be on the bench again behind Harry Kane for Chelsea's visit.

Maresca expressed gratitude towards Jackson, acknowledging his role in last season's achievements. "I said the other day I'm grateful, thankful to Nico," he stated. "If we achieved what we achieved last year, it's because all the players, including Nicolas, that was with us." He also texted Jackson after his departure, thanking him for his contributions and wishing him well. "Nico is a good guy. With us, [he] was good, working well."

Jackson scored 30 goals in 81 appearances for Chelsea since joining from Villarreal in 2023. However, Joao Pedro's arrival from Brighton pushed him down the ranks. This led to his loan move, which includes a purchase option, as Marc Guiu returned from Sunderland to cover Liam Delap's injury. Maresca explained that having two strikers like Delap and Pedro was sufficient for the team.

Vincent Kompany, Bayern's manager, emphasized the significance of Jackson potentially facing Chelsea. "It'll certainly be a special game for him; there's no doubt about that," Kompany remarked. He expressed confidence in Jackson's ability to score many goals but stressed there is no pressure on him. "Our team is a good team, a good group. He has to be a part of it, and he can help us a lot."

Kane remains Kompany’s preferred striker but acknowledged that playing against Chelsea could motivate Jackson to excel. "If he plays tomorrow, he'll be eager to impress," said the England captain. However, Kane cautioned against putting too much pressure on Jackson too soon as he integrates into the team and adapts to their style of play.

Maresca shared that his experiences in Italy and Spain make facing former players commonplace. Meanwhile, Kompany highlighted the dual nature of such encounters: they can be seen as opportunities or challenges depending on perspective. "You can look at it both ways," Kompany noted regarding ex-players competing against their former clubs.

Chelsea FC shared their squad travelling to Munich via Twitter:

The upcoming match between Bayern Munich and Chelsea promises an intriguing clash with Jackson possibly playing against his parent club. Both teams are preparing for an exciting Champions League encounter at Allianz Arena where strategies will be tested amidst high expectations from fans and players alike.