Martin Highlights Importance Of Valkyries Fans In Victory Over Fever Despite Delays In a delay-filled match, Kate Martin credited Valkyries fans for their support in the team's 75-63 win against the Fever. Their energy played a crucial role in the game. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 1, 2025, 17:26 [IST]

The Golden State Valkyries secured a 75-63 win over the Indian Fever, with guard Kate Martin attributing much of their success to the enthusiastic support from their fans. Despite several interruptions, including a lengthy delay due to shot clock issues, the crowd's energy remained high. This support seemed to fuel the Valkyries' impressive performance from beyond the arc.

Golden State excelled in three-point shooting, making 12 out of 19 attempts. Illiana Rupert led this effort by hitting five of her eight shots, contributing 21 points. Martin also shone, successfully converting all three of her long-range shots. The fans' presence was felt throughout, providing a boost to the team's confidence and performance.

Veronica Burton played a crucial role for the Valkyries as well. She delivered an impressive 13 assists, alongside scoring eight points and grabbing seven rebounds. Her all-around performance complemented the team's offensive strategy and helped maintain momentum during critical moments in the game.

Martin explained that their success from deep wasn't unexpected. "I think we have just been moving the ball really well and finding the open person," she said. The team focused on creating quality shots by penetrating the paint before kicking out for open threes, which increased their shooting percentage significantly.

The Valkyries' ability to find open players and take high-percentage shots was key to their victory. Martin highlighted that having skilled teammates made it easier to execute their game plan effectively against the Fever's defense.

The Role of Fans in Performance

Martin emphasised how crucial fan support was during the game. "I feel like the crowd was our sixth man tonight," she stated. Their energy persisted through all delays, boosting players' morale and confidence on the court.

The fans' enthusiasm not only uplifted the team but also motivated them to keep shooting confidently. Martin expressed gratitude for playing in front of such an engaged audience, acknowledging how it positively impacted their performance.

The Valkyries' victory showcased both strategic execution and strong fan engagement. Their ability to capitalise on three-point opportunities while maintaining composure through disruptions highlighted their resilience and teamwork on court.