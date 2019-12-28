Mary Kom defeats Nikhat Zareen, to represent India in Tokyo Olympics Qualifiers

The six-time world champion defeated Zareen 9-1 in the much-talked-about bout and now Mary Kom will represent India in the 51-kg category Tokyo Olympics Qualifiers to be held in China soon.

In the 51kg category, Kom defeated her opponent Ritu Grewal in a unanimous decision while Zareen too outclassed her opponent Jyoti in a unanimous decision on Friday (December 27).

The trials for the women boxers are underway and will conclude on Saturday while the men's trials will take place from December 29 to 30.

Earlier, Zareen had demanded a 'fair chance' to contest the Tokyo Olympic qualifiers. On October 17, Zareen had written to the Sports Ministry challenging the Boxing Federation of India's (BFI) decision to accommodate world champion Kom by changing its rule of exempting gold and silver medallists from the World Cup.

Kom had won a bronze in the 51kg semifinal at the Women's World Boxing Championships in Ulan-Ude in Russia losing out to Busenaz Cakiroglu of Turkey on October 12 this year.