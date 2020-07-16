Golf's greatest major: Magic Masters or historic Open?

Stats Perform News' golf aficionados Peter Hanson and Russell Greaves have each picked out their favourite.

While the U.S. Open and the US PGA Championship are special in their own ways, there are two majors that really stand out.

With the list whittled down to just two, Hanson and Greaves make their respective cases for the Masters and the Open Championship.

Who do you agree with?

NOTHING IN GOLF CAN MATCH THE MAGIC OF THE MASTERS – PETER HANSON

From the drive down Magnolia Lane to the stunning fairways and greens of Augusta National, everything about the Masters is immaculate.

There are few better weeks in the sporting calendar than Masters week, and certainly none better in golf – not even the Ryder Cup.

Perhaps it is the lengthy break between the final major of a season to the Masters at the start of the next that makes this tournament so special.

Certainly absence makes the heart grow fonder and Augusta – beautiful and treacherous in equal measure – is the ultimate test of golfing prowess.

Giants of the game have shrunk on this course – just ask Greg Norman and Rory McIlroy.

Only the very best can play at Augusta, where legends are made and reputations destroyed by the narrowest of margins. The greatest have excelled here. Jack Nicklaus has won six times, Tiger Woods five.

Nothing in golf evokes that sense of grandeur quite like witnessing the famous green jacket being placed on the shoulders of the elated champion.

The greatest major in golf is, quite clearly, the Masters.

THE HISTORIC OPEN IS GOLF'S GREATEST TEST – RUSSELL GREAVES

Nothing in golf, or perhaps even the whole of sport, can hold a candle to The Open.

It is the oldest and the grandest of the majors, having first been held in 1860, with the 150th edition now set to take place in 2022.

St Andrews will host that landmark tournament and no course is more synonymous with The Open than the Scottish links.

But the world's oldest golf course is just one of 14 to have staged an Open, spanning three countries.

Such is the depth of options available to organisers, the R&A could afford to leave a track as stunning as Northern Ireland's Royal Portrush on the back-burner for 68 years!

For all its splendour, Augusta's 18 holes cannot compete with the 180 which make up the current rotation of 10 Open venues.

And then there is the weather, which can range from glorious sunshine to torrential rain, not to mention the capricious winds that crank up the difficulty factor to near-impossible.

The beauty of The Open is that it represents the truest test of a golfer's skill and no prize in the sport means more than the beautiful Claret Jug.

For its history, its variety and its inclusivity – it gets its name for a reason – The Open is golf's greatest major.

