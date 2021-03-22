English
Jones ends seven-year wait for PGA title with Honda Classic triumph

By Sacha Pisani
Matt Jones
Australian golfer Matt Jones, 40, won his second PGA Tour trophy

Floida, March 22: Matt Jones eased to victory at The Honda Classic by five strokes for his first PGA Tour title in seven years.

Not since the 2014 Houston Open had Jones won on the PGA Tour, but the unheralded Australian golfer ended his agonising drought on Sunday.

Jones carded a final-round 68 to reach 12 under overall and tie the largest margin of victory at The Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Red-hot Matt Jones ties course record with first-round 61 at Honda Classic

The 40-year-old mixed five birdies with three bogeys as he claimed his second Tour title after taming PGA National, while booking a spot at next month's Masters.

"I've had some tough times between that and now," a tearful Jones said after finishing ahead of Brandon Hagy. "It's pretty emotional… seven years.

"I just worked hard, working out with my coach back in Australia and it's paid off.

"It was probably the calmest I've been at a golf tournament for four straight days. You can't get a tougher golf course to win on than this one, in these conditions.

"To be able to do that is something that I can build on for the rest of the year hopefully."

Hagy's runner-up finish capped a memorable week for the 30-year-old California native, who closed out the tournament with a four-under-par 66.

The American entered the field on Wednesday as second-to-last alternate when Kramer Hickok withdrew and then shot a career-low 62 on Friday.

Hagy secured his first top-two finish and second career top-10 performance in his 81st start on Tour.

Chase Seiffert (64), Brendan Steele (65), Denny McCarthy (67), Russell Henley (68) and C.T. Pan were tied for third, six shots adrift of Jones.

Defending champion Im Sung-jae posted a 70 in the final round to finish seven strokes off the pace.

Read more about: pga tour golf birdies bogeys pga
Story first published: Monday, March 22, 2021, 5:00 [IST]
