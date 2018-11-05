Mayweather to fight kickboxer Nasukawa

Boxer Mayweather has long been linked with a switch to the UFC, while he faced Conor McGregor in the ring last year and has talked up the potential of a clash with Khabib Nurmagomedov, which Dana White insisted would have to take place in the octagon.

And the American has potentially taken a step towards MMA by sealing a deal with Nasukawa and RIZIN Fighting Federation, although the rules of the fight are yet to be agreed.

Mayweather (50-0) announced the bout in a news conference in Tokyo on Monday.

"As far as the weight class and the rules, we will talk about that and will get that situated within the next couple of weeks," he said, before explaining his decision to take the fight.

"I wanted to do something different. I wanted to display my skills outside the US and be in a special fight. I spoke with my team and with RIZIN and we put it together.

"I have fought in the US for all 50 of my fights. As a professional, I haven't had a chance to go outside the US to display my skills and to display my talent for the world."