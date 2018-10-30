White tells Mayweather: Fight Khabib in the UFC!

Talk of a high-profile clash between the two undefeated stars has been building since Nurmagomedov (27-0) defended his UFC lightweight belt against Conor McGregor earlier this month.

Boxer Mayweather (50-0) defeated McGregor in the ring last year, but White insists there will be no repeat with Nurmagomedov, who will only face the American in a mixed martial arts contest.

"Listen, if Mayweather wants to fight, come fight," White told TMZ. "You fight in the UFC. We're not boxing him. We did that once. That's over.

"You want to fight? You come fight, a real fight."

Mayweather has been linked with a switch to the UFC previously, but neither his nor Nurmagomedov's camp have publicly addressed the terms of this potential bout.