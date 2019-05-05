English

McIlroy in the hunt as trio lead Wells Fargo Championship

By Opta
Rory McIlroy carded a three-under 68 at Quail Hollow Club on May 4
North Carolina, May 5: Rory McIlroy remains in contention at the Wells Fargo Championship as Jason Dufner was left in a three-way tie for the lead after the third round.

McIlroy, the only two-time winner of the PGA Tour event, carded a three-under 68 at Quail Hollow Club on Saturday (May 4) to sit two shots off the pace.

The Northern Irishman is at nine under, trailing American leaders Dufner, Max Homa and Joel Dahmen and Pat Perez, who is at 10 under, after a round delayed numerous times by weather.

McIlroy mixed four birdies with a bogey in his third round, the world number four staying in the hunt for a second win this year.

Dufner, who fired a second-round 63, could only manage an even-par 71, while Homa and Dahmen carded 70s.

Perez, the 2017 runner-up, continued his good showing by shooting a five-under 66.

Englishman Justin Rose is also in contention, sitting solo sixth at eight under after a three-under 68, a shot ahead of Paul Casey (66) and Seamus Power (69).

The best round of the day belonged to Sergio Garcia, who fired a 65 to get to six under and a tie for ninth.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 5, 2019, 6:30 [IST]
