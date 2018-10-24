English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

McIlroy looking to make up for lost time in Shanghai

By
Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy is keen to regain his world No.1 ranking. Images: WGC-HSBC Champions Media

Shanghai, October 24: The field for the WGC-HSBC Champions tournament that gets under way in Shanghai on Thursday (October 25) has six players who have been world No.1.

Brooks Koepka is the man of the moment having just knocked Dustin Johnson, his fellow American, from the top perch by winning the CJ Cup in South Korea recently. How long he stays there, however, is anyone's guess. It is like a revolving door at the top of the game at present.

There are more than just bragging rights on the line when the likes of Koepka, Johnson, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Adam Scott line up against each other. They boast 11 major championships between them and inevitably raise their games for the biggest events. This week will be no exception.

Pristine golf course

Pristine golf course

One player determined to make up for a little lost time is McIlroy who, surprisingly, last topped the rankings in 2015.

The Northern Irishman, who is presently ranked No.5, would like to reach the pinnacle once again and is looking to set the process rolling with victory at a pristine, beautifully prepared Sheshan International. "It's a great accolade and a great honour to be world No.1 and I'd love to get back there one day," McIlroy said on the eve of the tournament.

One of the best

One of the best

McIlroy, who has had three weeks off since playing in the winning Europe Ryder Cup team, certainly fancies his chances on a course he describes as "one of the best" in this part of the world.

His last win came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in the US in March so he is keen to finish the year on a high note.

Looking to consolidate

Looking to consolidate

While McIlroy is looking to get back to winning ways, Koepka is looking to consolidate his position at the top of the rankings.

"I'm looking forward to teeing it up as No.1," Koepka said.

"That's something every golfer dreams of and wants to accomplish. I'm looking to build on that lead and grow it, so that I can be No.1 for a while. The goal isn't just to get there, it's to stay there."

Defending champion

Defending champion

Rose, the defending champion, would concur. Victory at Sheshan International kick-started a superb season for the Englishman, who went on to win three more times worldwide before sealing the FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour.

Along the way, he became only the fourth Englishman, behind Nick Faldo, Lee Westwood and Luke Donald, to become world No.1. "That was a milestone moment," Rose said. "If I had to choose one highlight from the year that would be it. Getting to No.1 is a career's amount of work.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 124/2 (25.0 vs WI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 24, 2018, 15:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 24, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue