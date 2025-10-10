More sports Satou Sabally Out For Game 4 As Mercury Face Elimination In WNBA Finals Phoenix Mercury's star player Satou Sabally is sidelined due to a concussion ahead of Game 4 in the WNBA Finals. The team faces a challenging situation with a current series deficit against the Las Vegas Aces. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 10, 2025, 3:43 [IST]

The Phoenix Mercury are in a challenging position, trailing 0-3 in the WNBA Finals. They face the Las Vegas Aces on Friday without their top scorer, Satou Sabally, who is sidelined with a concussion. Sabally's absence is significant as she contributed 24 points before her injury in Wednesday's narrow 90-88 defeat, which allowed Las Vegas to take a commanding series lead.

Sabally joined Phoenix from the Dallas Wings through a four-team trade last February. In her debut season with the Mercury, she earned her third All-Star selection. She led the team with an average of 16.3 points per game during the regular season, alongside 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.3 steals over 39 games.

In the playoffs, Sabally has been even more crucial for Phoenix, averaging 19 points and seven rebounds per game. Her performance has been vital for the Mercury as they make their first WNBA Finals appearance since 2021. Meanwhile, the Aces are on the brink of clinching their third title after consecutive championships in 2022 and 2023.

Phoenix now faces an uphill battle without Sabally in Game 4 against Las Vegas. The Aces have shown dominance throughout the series and are just one win away from another championship victory. The Mercury will need to find ways to compensate for Sabally's absence if they hope to extend the series.

The Mercury's journey this season has been notable despite these challenges. With Sabally's contributions, they reached the finals again after a few years' gap. However, overcoming Las Vegas without her will be a daunting task as they aim to avoid being swept in this decisive match-up.

As Phoenix prepares for Game 4, they must strategise effectively to counteract the loss of their star player and keep their championship hopes alive against a formidable opponent like Las Vegas.