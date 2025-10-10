English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Satou Sabally Out For Game 4 As Mercury Face Elimination In WNBA Finals

Phoenix Mercury's star player Satou Sabally is sidelined due to a concussion ahead of Game 4 in the WNBA Finals. The team faces a challenging situation with a current series deficit against the Las Vegas Aces.

By

The Phoenix Mercury are in a challenging position, trailing 0-3 in the WNBA Finals. They face the Las Vegas Aces on Friday without their top scorer, Satou Sabally, who is sidelined with a concussion. Sabally's absence is significant as she contributed 24 points before her injury in Wednesday's narrow 90-88 defeat, which allowed Las Vegas to take a commanding series lead.

Sabally joined Phoenix from the Dallas Wings through a four-team trade last February. In her debut season with the Mercury, she earned her third All-Star selection. She led the team with an average of 16.3 points per game during the regular season, alongside 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.3 steals over 39 games.

Sabally Out for Game 4 of WNBA Finals

In the playoffs, Sabally has been even more crucial for Phoenix, averaging 19 points and seven rebounds per game. Her performance has been vital for the Mercury as they make their first WNBA Finals appearance since 2021. Meanwhile, the Aces are on the brink of clinching their third title after consecutive championships in 2022 and 2023.

Phoenix now faces an uphill battle without Sabally in Game 4 against Las Vegas. The Aces have shown dominance throughout the series and are just one win away from another championship victory. The Mercury will need to find ways to compensate for Sabally's absence if they hope to extend the series.

The Mercury's journey this season has been notable despite these challenges. With Sabally's contributions, they reached the finals again after a few years' gap. However, overcoming Las Vegas without her will be a daunting task as they aim to avoid being swept in this decisive match-up.

As Phoenix prepares for Game 4, they must strategise effectively to counteract the loss of their star player and keep their championship hopes alive against a formidable opponent like Las Vegas.

Story first published: Friday, October 10, 2025, 3:43 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 10, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out