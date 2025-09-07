Alyssa Thomas Breaks WNBA Single-Season Assists Record Despite Mercury's Loss To Sun

KCL 2025 Final: Kochi Blue Tigers vs Kollam Sailors Preview, Team News, Squads, Top Performers, H2H Record - All You Need to Know

Alyssa Thomas reclaimed the WNBA's single-season assist record, but it was rookie Leila Lacan who shone in the final moments. Lacan scored six points in the last 30 seconds, leading the Connecticut Sun to an 87-84 victory over Phoenix Mercury. This win impacted Mercury's chances of securing the second seed for the upcoming playoffs.

Thomas surpassed Caitlin Clark's previous record of 337 assists from last season. The new record was set with a three-pointer by Kathryn Westbeld with 4:45 remaining in the second quarter. Thomas concluded the game with 10 assists, bringing her total to 342 this season.

Lacan, who joined mid-season, made a crucial drive for an 83-81 lead with 27.8 seconds left and added two free throws with 9.7 seconds remaining. After Satou Sabally's three-pointer, Lacan sealed the game with two more free throws at 3.7 seconds on the clock.

Marina Mabrey contributed significantly with 23 points, while Lacan added 14 for the Sun. Their victory ended Phoenix's six-game winning streak. Kahleah Copper led Mercury with 18 points as they slipped a game behind Atlanta for the second seed, holding a tiebreaker advantage.

Natisha Hiedeman equalled her career high by scoring 24 points, leading Minnesota Lynx to a 78-72 win against Golden State Valkyries. The Lynx (33-9), already assured of the top playoff seed, used a strong third-quarter finish to take control.

Veronica Burton's three-point play brought Valkyries within two points at 74-72 with just 45 seconds left. However, Napheesa Collier responded with a short jumper and Kayla McBride secured victory by sinking two free throws after a turnover.

Collier finished with an impressive tally of 20 points. Despite resting Alanna Smith, Jessica Shepard stepped up for Minnesota with a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds. Courtney Williams also added valuable support with her contribution of 14 points.

Golden State Sets Attendance Record

The Valkyries had notable performances from Janelle Salaun, Illana Rupert and Kaila Charles each scoring 15 points while Burton added another 14 points to their tally. Despite their efforts, Golden State fell short but celebrated setting a WNBA attendance record by averaging an impressive crowd of over eighteen thousand per game this season.

Alyssa Thomas also contributed significantly to Connecticut's win with her all-around performance of fourteen points, ten rebounds and eight assists during the match against Phoenix Mercury.