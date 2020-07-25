English
Thompson, Werenski share 3M Open lead as Koepka misses cut

By Dejan Kalinic
Michael Thompson
Michael Thompson carded a five-under 66 to be tied for the lead with Richy Werenski at the 3M Open.

Minnesota, July 25: Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski share the lead at the halfway mark of the 3M Open, while Brooks Koepka missed the cut.

Thompson carded a five-under 66 on Friday to be tied for the lead with Werenski (67) at 12 under at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

Tony Finau (66) and Talor Gooch (65) are tied for third a shot back of the leaders.

Werenski leads 3M Open, Koepka battles again

Coming off an eighth-place finish at the Memorial Tournament, Finau made an eagle, four birdies and a bogey.

The American produced some magic for his eagle, holing out from 81 yards at the par-five sixth hole.

Koepka, meanwhile, missed the cut for the second time in three tournaments.

The world number six fired an even-par 71 to finish at one under, missing the weekend by a shot.

Koepka has just one top-10 finish in five tournaments since the PGA Tour season resumed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

China's Zhang Xinjun (67) is outright fifth at 10 under, a shot ahead of defending champion Matthew Wolff (68) and Australian Cameron Davis (66).

Bo Van Pelt (68), Charl Schwartzel (68), Patrick Rodgers (68) and Nick Watney (69) are at eight under.

Story first published: Saturday, July 25, 2020, 6:20 [IST]
