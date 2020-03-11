Middleweight clash headlines UFC return to Oklahoma City

In the main event, No. 6 ranked contender Jack Hermansson takes on former middleweight champion Chris Weidman.

Known for his devastating ground-and-pound attack, Hermansson emerged as a middleweight contender following a four-fight win streak that saw him earn spectacular victories over "Jacare" Souza, David Branch, Gerald Meerschaert and former title challenger Thales Leites.

Hermansson now aims to add a former UFC champion to his resume and further stake his claim as title threat in the stacked middleweight division.

Weidman etched his name in the history books by dethroning long-reigning UFC champion Anderson Silva in 2013. A Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, he has also netted impressive wins against Kelvin Gastelum and Demian Maia, as well as former UFC champions Vitor Belfort and Lyoto Machida.

Weidman now returns to middleweight and aims to re-assert himself as one of the best fighters at 185 pounds.

Meanwhile, in the co-main event of UFC Oklahoma City, a pivotal strawweight bout takes place as No. 6 ranked contender Claudia Gadelha squares off with undefeated No. 9 Marina Rodriguez.

A former women's strawweight title challenger, Gadelha has fought the who's who in the 115-pound division.

Throughout her UFC run, the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt has earned exciting wins over Carla Esparza, Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Jessica Aguilar. Gadelha now hopes to be the first fighter to beat Rodriguez and take another step towards title contention.

A contract winner on Dana White's Contender Series, Rodriguez has impressed since joining the UFC roster. During this time, she has netted emphatic victories against Tecia Torres and Jessica Aguilar.

Rodriguez is now poised to continue her ascent up the strawweight rankings as she sets her sight on one of the toughest contenders in the division.

Additional bouts on the card include:

• No. 13 ranked featherweight contender Ryan Hall (8-1, Falls Church, Va.) goes for another show-stealing finish when he meets former title challenger Ricardo Lamas (19-8, fighting out of Chicago, Ill.)

• Bryce Mitchell (12-1, fighting out of Searcy, Ark.) takes on Charles Rosa (12-3, fighting out of Boca Raton, Fla. by way of Peabody, Mass.) in a thrilling featherweight bout

• Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski (28-19 2NC, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla. by way of Minsk, Belarus) faces debuting Philipe Lins (14-3, fighting out of Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil)

• Dana White's Contender Series contract winner Alonzo Menifield (10-0, fighting out of Dallas, Tex.) aims to remain undefeated when he rakes on Devin Clark (11-4, fighting out of Sioux Falls, S.D.)

• The Ultimate Fighter season three veteran Ed Herman (26-14 1NC, fighting out of Portland, Ore.) squares off with surging Da-un Jung (13-2, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea)

• Dana White's Contender Series signee Sarah Alpar (9-4, fighting out of Edmond, Okla.) debuts against Vanessa Melo (10-7, fighting out of Taboao da Serra, Sao Paulo, Brazil)

Where to watch the UFC Oklahoma City?

The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The prelims kick off at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN in English and the ESPN App in Spanish. Doors open at 5 p.m. ET.

In India, only the main card will be shown live via Sony Pictures Sport Network on May 3 due to the time difference.

