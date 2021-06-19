Milkha Singh: Bollywood pays homage to the Flying Sikh

The 91-year-old died on late Friday night at Chandigarh's PGIMER hospital after battling COVID-19 for a month.

He passed away less than a week after he lost his wife Nirmal Kaur, a former national volleyball captain, to the same ailment.

Milkha Singh passes away: Nation mourns the death of sprint legend

He is survived by his golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters.

T 3940 - In grief .. Milkha Singh passes away .. the pride of India .. a great athlete .. a greater human ..

Waheguru di Mehr .. prayers 🙏🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 19, 2021

Khan said Singh he was an inspiration to millions of people including him.

The Flying Sikh may no longer be with us in person but his presence will always be felt and his legacy will remain unmatched... An inspiration to me... an inspiration to millions. Rest in Peace Milkha Singh sir. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 18, 2021

In a statement posted on his various social media accounts, Akhtar, who spent a lot of time and got to know Singh personally while playing the lead role in the 2013 biopic "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", said he is unable to come to terms with the sports icon's demise.

"A part of me is still refusing to accept that you are no more. Maybe it's the stubborn side I inherited from you...the side that when it sets it's mind on something, just never gives up. And the truth is that you will always be alive," he said.

Kumar, who was offered to star in the biopic prior to Akhtar, said he will regret not saying yes to the film.

May you have a golden run in heaven, Flying Sikh. Om shanti, Sir 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 19, 2021

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar said he was saddened to hear about the demise of Singh.

"Broken heart. Been a great inspiration will remain in our hearts forever," he tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)