Milkha Singh cremated with full state honours

Chandigarh, June 19: Iconic sprinter Milkha Singh was on Saturday cremated with full state honours here, marking the end of an era in which his pioneering accomplishments on the track galvanised a newly-independent India.
Milkha Singh: From escaping the tortures of Partition to Flying Singh, a wonderful journey
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.