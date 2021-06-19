English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Milkha Singh cremated with full state honours

By Pti

Chandigarh, June 19: Iconic sprinter Milkha Singh was on Saturday cremated with full state honours here, marking the end of an era in which his pioneering accomplishments on the track galvanised a newly-independent India.

Milkha Singh: From escaping the tortures of Partition to Flying Singh, a wonderful journey

Comments

MORE MILKHA SINGH NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 29,822,790 | World - 178,588,695
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, June 19, 2021, 19:15 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 19, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments