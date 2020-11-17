Bucks to land Holiday, Bogdanovic – report

English
By Dejan Kalinic

New York, November 17: The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly finalising a deal to land New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday.

Holiday, 30, would join the Bucks in exchange for Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and three first-round picks, ESPN reported.

The trade would also include a pair of pick swaps.

An All-Star in 2013, his final season with the Philadelphia 76ers, Holiday has spent the past seven campaigns with the Pelicans.

The arrival of Holiday could help convince Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo to sign a five-year supermax extension valued at between $220million and $250m.

Holiday averaged 19.1 points, 6.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds for the Pelicans during the 2019-20 season.

Among the favourites for the NBA championship last season, the Bucks were stunned by the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

The deal for Holiday would seemingly be similar to what the Pelicans received from the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis last year.

Davis was traded to the Lakers in exchange for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks, and the star helped the Lakers win the championship last month.

ESPN also reported the Bucks were landing Sacramento Kings star Bogdan Bogdanovic in a sign-and-trade and Justin James was also joining Milwaukee, with Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova and DJ Wilson heading in the opposite direction.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 17, 2020, 12:10 [IST]
