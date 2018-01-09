Mixed day for Karnataka cueists

Bengaluru, January 9: The Karnataka cueists had a mixed day as the league stages of the 85th Senior National Billiards tournament for men kicked off at the Karnataka State Billiard Association on Tuesday.

In the qualifiers conducted on the day, five Karnataka players entered the league stage, while as many as six failed to make the cut.

Local lads Arjun Mehta and Sasha Sambi were the two local players to win both their qualifying as well as league games on Tuesday.

Arjun got off to a good start defeating Waseem Ahmed 3-1 (101-26, 80-11, 101-30, 102-75) in the qualifying tie. Though Waseem made Arjun fight a little in the opening match of the day, Arjun wrapped up the league game in three straight frames.

Arjun sealed a straight win over UP cueist IS Malik 3-0 (100-90, 100-70, 100-83).

Meanwhile, in the opening game of the day Sasha defeated another Karnataka lad AR Arjun 3-1 (100-87, 91-103, 102-44, 101-26). The Karnataka cueist got lucky in the league game as he did not have to lift a finger to secure the win. Sasha was given a walkover by Chandigarh’s Saurabh K Ayyagari.

Results:

Qualifiers: Rafath Habib (TN) beat Yugandhar.G (KAR) 3 – 0 (100-45, 101-59, 101-42); Nikhil Ghadge (TN) beat Sagar Malhotra (WB) 3 – 1 (101-30, 51-101, 101-43, 101-43); Aditya Agarwal (RSPB) beat Sean Davis (KAR) 3 – 0 (1-0, 100-60, 100-08); Michael Rebello (KAR) beat Naman Agrawal (MAH) 3 – 0 (103-54, 104-77, 102-38); Bhuvaneswaran (TN) beat Yash Rungta (MAH) 3 – 0 (102-34, 101-40, 102-97); Arjun Mehta (KAR) beat Waseem Ahmed 3 – 1 (101-26, 80-100, 101-30, 102-75); Nadeem Azeez (KAR) beat Omkar Gaur (MAH) 3 – 0 (100-48, 100-78, 101-66); Rovin D’Souza (RSPB) beat S.Partiban (KAR) 3 – 1 (91-100, 100-65, 101-28, 100-29); Kaavya Bharath (TN) Deepak. A 3 – 0 (100-90, 101-86, 102-92); Shekar Surve (MAH) beat L.Nagaraj (KAR) 3 – 1 (100-51, 74-100, 100-72, 100-50) K.S. Naveen Kumar (KAR) beta Kshitij Garg (KAR) 3 – 0 (102-67, 102-57, 89-54); Sasha Sambi (KAR) beat A.R.Arjun (KAR) 3 – 1 (100-87, 91-103, 102-44, 101-26)

League: Muneem (TLGN) beat Tushar Shresta (BHI) 3 – 0 (100-29, 101-91, 101-55); Siddhartha Patni (MP) beat Lakshay Sudi (UKD) 3 – 0 (101-52, 100-00, 100-00); Kunal Agarwal (ODI)beat Ankur Khetan (GUJ) 3 – 2 (100-64, 55-100, 101-57, 97-101, 100-47); D.Bhuvaneswaran (TN) beat Ketan Chawla (MP) 3 – 0 (102-97, 100-81, 100-39); Arjun Mehta (KAR) beat I.S.Malik (UP) 3 – 0 (100-90, 100-70, 100-83); Sasha Sambi (KAR) vs Saurabh K.Ayyagari (CHG) Sasha Sambi got walkover; Rafath Habib (RSPB) vs Ajinkya Agnihotri (HAR) Rafath Habib got walk over; Vishal Abrol (J&K) vs Utsav Ramani (GUJ) Utsav Ramani got walkover.