Golf: Mixed feelings for FedEx Cup champ Thomas, despite collecting $10m bonus

Atlanta, September 25: Justin Thomas walked away with the FedEx Cup trophy and a $10million bonus cheque but the high-flying American was still "bummed" about missing out on the Tour Championship title.

US PGA Championship winner Thomas claimed the FedEx Cup ahead of friend and former world number one Jordan Spieth after rookie Xander Schauffele secured a one-shot win at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta on Sunday (September 24).

A birdie at the par-five 18th hole saw Schauffele beat Thomas to the Tour Championship, though a second-place finish was enough for the latter to reign supreme in the FedEx Cup rankings.

However, Thomas was not completely satisfied after becoming the first player since Tiger Woods in 2009 to win the FedEx Cup without taking out the Tour Championship.

"I'm bummed to not be in a play-off and have a chance to win, but that was a gutsy birdie Xander made on 18," Thomas – who won five tournaments in a breakout season – told Sky Sports.

"I was trying to win a golf tournament, but winning the FedEx Cup is a great bonus.

"It's a feeling I've never experienced before. It's just weird because it didn't come with winning the golf tournament so it's hard to fully appreciate it.

"It's a tremendous honour and I'm really excited to have my name on the trophy."

At FedEx after party, @JordanSpieth greets champ @JustinThomas34. "I'm so happy for Justin. Dinner is on him all of next season" pic.twitter.com/ewypAeNHWh — TOUR Championship (@playofffinale) September 24, 2017

Spieth had to settle for second in the FedEx Cup, having entered the final play-off event top of the standings.

The three-time major champion ended the tournament tied for seventh, five shots adrift of Schauffele at seven under following his three-under 67.

"It was a great season, if I could repeat it every year for the rest of my career I certainly would," Spieth said "I knew after the 10th hole that I could win the FedEx Cup and they just didn't quite go my way.

"I think it's rightfully so that he wins the season-long race this year. Five wins with a major championship and you'd like the FedEx Cup to go to the most deserving player for the entire year and I think that's him.

"I almost cheated my way into winning the FedEx Cup when he really deserved it. I'm very happy for him - I'm fortunate to have done it and it's really something else."

Source: OPTA