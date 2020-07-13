English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Morikawa edges out Thomas to win Workday Charity Open

By Rob Lancaster
Collin Morikawa wins Workday Charity Open
Collin Morikawa wins Workday Charity Open

Dublin (USA), July 13: Collin Morikawa overcame Justin Thomas in a play-off to win the Workday Charity Open, his second title on the PGA Tour.

In just his 24th start as a professional, Morikawa capitalised on a late collapse by Thomas to join his fellow American in a share for top spot after 72 holes – the pair locked together at 19 under par.

There was nothing to split them when they twice played the 18th again, both managing an opening birdie before Thomas missed a putt for victory.

Having moved to the 10th, Thomas quickly found trouble off the tee and, forced to pitch out, handed the advantage to his rival. Morikawa duly seized the opportunity, collecting the par he needed to prevail at the third extra hole.

Former world number one Thomas had held a two-shot lead overnight having produced three bogey-free rounds at Muirfield Village.

While Thomas dropped shots at the second and third in a shaky start to his Sunday, a run of four birdies around the turn had the world number five back on track for victory.

An eagle at the 15th pushed Thomas three clear, yet he bogeyed two of his final three holes to sign for a score of 69, only enough to tie with Morikawa after the 23-year-old had risen up the leaderboard with his 66.

Viktor Hovland (71) finished alone on 15 under, his hopes for a late charge dashed by a one-over back nine, with Chase Seiffert (67) was a further shot back.

More PGA TOUR News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: SFC 2 - 0 MLL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: pga tour golf justin thomas
Story first published: Monday, July 13, 2020, 3:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 13, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue