Mysuru king Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar to run in aid of charity at the TCS World 10K

The young king has confirmed that he's running for the Kalisu Foundation in the Open 10K category. The CEO of the foundation, Nikhilesh MM, said: "We are extremely privileged to have his highness YKC Wadiyar running for us. Though he has never participated in a distance running event before, he is a good runner and is training to finish within 60 minutes."

Over the course of 11 years, the Tata Consultancy Services World 10K (TCSW10K) has carved a niche for itself among other sporting events in the country. Not solely for the fact that it is one of the country's biggest sporting extravaganza, but also because it is an event with a social conscience. TCSW10K philanthropy pillar driven by India Cares Foundation has seen phenomenal growth and the event now stands unsurpassed and unchallenged as the single largest charity raising platform in South India. The 2018 edition of the event has till date raised Rs 4 crore, benefitting 70 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

IMPACT 2017

The impact of the funds raised through the event resonates beyond the race day. The 2017 edition of the TCSW10K Bengaluru amounted to a massive Rs 7.55 crore and reached a varied range of causes and activities such as a Wheelchair Tennis Tournament; teaching aids for the visually impaired; crisis intervention for people who have suffered abuse and their rights; children in many challenging situations; mental health care; cleft-lip surgeries; post-spinal cord surgery-care; prison inmates welfare; screenings for health issues including cancer, eyes and women's health; impacting 23,027 individuals directly while touching the lives of 1,11,827 people all throughout the country.

2018 & FUND-RAISING

33 per cent of the registered civil society organizations are participating for the first time in the event. The funds raised this year will support numerous causes such as education, environmental rehabilitation, human rights, facilities for the differently-abled, women and girl children empowerment, farmer welfare, army martyrs family welfare and vocational training & placements. The event has strengthened corporate giving. Runners and contribution from regular participating companies like First American, Western Digital, TE Connectivity has doubled since 2016.

Murray Culshaw, chairperson of India Cares, announced, "In the 11th edition of the event, over Rs 4 crore has been raised as of now, to put into use for bettering many lives in the months to follow. The 2018 edition will witness 24 companies with 43 teams, over 300 fundraisers and more than 4,000 donors supporting their chosen cause."

Elaborating on India Cares' association with the TCS World 10K Bengaluru, Murray continued, "Over the years, we at India Cares have seen individuals who are using the TCS World 10K platform to raise awareness and funds for various causes grow from 49 to 400+ from 60,000+ individuals who have contributed. The event is also setting the platform to address one of the most pressing issues faced by the country - Water Scarcity! A sporting event that is so rounded is an exception. We are honored to be a part of this."

Vivek B Singh, joint managing director of Procam International, said, "The TCS World 10K is not just a famed event in the running calendar anymore; it has grown to become one of the top platforms for fundraising in the entire country. We are proud to be working with India Cares in this regard, who have been instrumental in setting up an efficient way for runners, corporates and CSO's to be able to contribute ardently for their chosen causes. I would also like to thank all the runners for striving to create a positive impact on society through their participation."

Also present were individuals who have gone out of their comfort levels to raise money for a cause of their choice and shared their inspiring stories with the audience.

Speaking about their association, Nikhilesh MM, co-founder & CEO at Kalisu Foundation, said, "The amount raised this year is almost two and a half thousand percent of what we raised two years ago are glad to say that this will impact over six and a half thousand students through this endeavor."

Sharika Nair, an author and active sportsperson who is fundraising for the first time for Baale Mane and Ankura Foundation, added, "Being a national level sportsperson, running was always just a part of my routine. As I began to take up writing professionally, I realized the passion that went into running when I spoke to a lot of marathoners for an article I was writing." continuing on she said, "I wanted to give back, and decided to represent Baale Mane and the Ankura Foundation. I was scared initially, but on the first day itself I raised 20% of my goal, I was so happy that people were trusting me blindly, and now I know that I can make a change."

The panel also consisted of Behram Siganporia lead singer of the band 'Best Kept Secret' and Durgesh Agrahari - SayTrees Environmental Trust.

Also, the undertaking of the CPR-Cubbon Park Rejuvenation project has set a precedent in the country for the revival of natural aquifers and efficient conservation of water. It was enabled by India Cares Foundation, Friends of Lakes & Biome under the aegis of TCS World 10K. The process of de-silting and cleaning of the open wells, along with the adequate linkage now provides over 65,000L of water every day which accounts for 75% of the water supply needed by the Horticulture Department in Cubbon Park.

