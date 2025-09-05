Sports Bulletin For Sep 5: From New Base Price For India Jersey Sponsor To Chinnaswasmy To Host First Match Since Stampede

More sports Natalie Nakase Emphasises Humility For Valkyries Following Historic Playoff Qualification Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase highlights the need for humility after the team made history by qualifying for the playoffs in their first season. With three regular-season games remaining, she encourages her players to stay focused and grounded. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 5, 2025, 17:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

The Golden State Valkyries have made history by becoming the first WNBA team to reach the playoffs in their debut season. They secured this achievement with an 84-80 victory over the Dallas Wings. Despite Paige Bueckers' impressive performance for the Wings, Janelle Salaun's 19 points and contributions from Veronica Burton and Carla Leite were crucial in clinching the win.

Head coach Natalie Nakase stressed the importance of humility as her team prepares for the remaining three regular-season games. She aims to maintain focus to secure a favourable playoff seed. "I know, I'm a party pooper," Nakase remarked, highlighting her commitment to keeping the team grounded.

Nakase emphasised that staying present is key to their success. "We're not done yet. Maybe after the season, after this is all done, I'll reflect ... I've got to stay present. I've got to stay where my feet are and I think that's why we've been able to do what we do, because we stay present," she explained. The coach encourages her players to enjoy their achievements but remain humble and focused on future goals.

Veronica Burton played a pivotal role in the final moments of the game, scoring seven points in just 30 seconds. Reflecting on their accomplishment, she said: "This is awesome, honestly. It's a testament to all of the work that we put in, a testament to the belief that our coaching staff had in us; Ohemaa [Nyanin], the front office, all of them."

Burton expressed gratitude for achieving this milestone with her teammates and acknowledged the long journey ahead. "To do it with the group that we did, we're just enjoying it, soaking it in. Obviously, there is a long road ahead of us, but [we're] able to sit and enjoy it," she added.

The Valkyries' remarkable journey continues as they aim for further success in their inaugural season. With Nakase's guidance and a strong team spirit, they look forward to making more strides while enjoying each moment along the way.