Napheesa Collier Deserves MVP Recognition After Historic WNBA Season Performance

Published: Friday, September 12, 2025, 15:07 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Minnesota Lynx's head coach, Cheryl Reeve, expressed strong support for forward Napheesa Collier's candidacy for this year's WNBA MVP award. Collier's outstanding performance in Thursday's regular-season finale bolstered her case. She made history as the second player in WNBA history to achieve a 50-40-90 shooting split during a regular season, following the Lynx's 72-58 victory over the Golden State Valkyries in Minneapolis.

Collier's remarkable shooting statistics include 53% from the field, 40.3% from beyond the arc, and 91% from the free-throw line. This achievement places her alongside Elena Delle Donne (2019) as the only players to reach such heights in the league. Notably, Collier is the first to do so while averaging over 20 points per game, finishing with an impressive 22.9 points per contest.

The Minnesota Lynx concluded the season with the league's best record and secured the top seed for the playoffs. They are set to face the Golden State Valkyries again, a team they defeated in all four regular-season matchups. Collier's consistent excellence has been pivotal to their success this year.

Coach Reeve praised Collier's accomplishment: "It's only been done once before and that player was the MVP. Phee deserves that recognition. The numbers don't lie." She emphasized that Collier maintained her performance throughout the season, achieving a historic 50-40-90 split.

Reeve further stated, "Napheesa Collier has been the best player in the WNBA. She deserves MVP." Highlighting her exceptional skills, Reeve noted that Collier has been among the league's top players for two consecutive years. Her improved three-point shooting has made her nearly impossible to defend.

Teammate Natisha Hiedeman echoed these sentiments by saying, "She's the GOAT. Without her, we are not the Minnesota Lynx." Hiedeman underscored Collier's vital role in their team's identity and success.

The achievements of Napheesa Collier this season have set a high standard in women's basketball. Her contributions have not only led her team to success but also solidified her status as one of the most formidable players in WNBA history.