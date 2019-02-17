Tatum wins NBA Skills Challenge with stunning half-court shot

Charlotte, February 17: Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum won the NBA Skills Challenge after nailing a half-court shot on All-Star weekend.
Tatum converted the stunning long-range attempt to beat Atlanta Hawks youngster Trae Young in Charlotte on Saturday.
With Young ahead of him and preparing to make a shot from beyond the arc, Tatum did not break stride as he nailed the sensational three-pointer.
"I'm just here trying to have fun. I threw it up and it went in," Tatum told TNT afterwards.
Tatum – who has been linked with a move away from the Celtics amid the team's reported interest in wantaway New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis – overcame Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley in the first round.
The 20-year-old forward then trumped Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets before pipping Young in the final.
