NBA: Anthony Davis confident after MVP-calibre season

In six seasons, the New Orleans Pelicans forward has made five All-Star selections and was named to the All-Rookie team in addition to making the All-Defensive and All-League teams on three different occasions.

The 25-year-old finished third in the NBA in MVP voting last season after averaging 28.1 points and 11.1 rebounds. He has averaged 23.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks throughout his career.

Those numbers would give anyone confidence, but Davis is extra buoyed heading into the 2018-19 season.

Anthony Davis, asked about the goal he mentioned on Media Day of becoming the most dominant player in #NBA: "I think I’m very close. I think I am the most dominant player, but it’s my job to try to convince you guys (in the media)." — Jim Eichenhofer (@Jim_Eichenhofer) September 26, 2018

"I think I am the most dominant player ," Davis told reporters. "But it's my job to try to convince you guys .

"In my eyes, I am the best player in the game. I really feel that way. Nobody can tell me different."