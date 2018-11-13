NBA: Anthony Davis leads Pelicans; Clippers hold off Warriors in OT

The loss was Toronto’s first at home this season and also snapped a six-game winning streak.

The Pelicans carried a slim lead into halftime, but they took control in the third quarter and pulled away midway through the fourth.

Davis wasn’t the only New Orleans player to have a big game. Jrue Holiday scored 29 points and dished out 14 assists while E'Twaun Moore chipped in 30 points. Julius Randle also recorded a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Serge Ibaka registered 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Raptors in the losing effort. Kawhi Leonard added 20 points but shot just seven of 20 from the field.

Anthony Davis powers the @PelicansNBA to victory with 25 PTS & a season-high 20 REBS! #DoItBig pic.twitter.com/X2SHSOSleT — NBA (@NBA) November 13, 2018

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Clippers held off the Golden State Warriors in overtime in a 121-116 win at home. Golden State trailed by nine points at the end of the third quarter but rallied to tie the game late and force the extra period. Six Clippers players reached double-figures, led by 25 from Lou Williams.

Kevin Durant registered a triple-double in the loss with 33 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Klay Thompson scored 31 points. The Warriors were playing without star Stephen Curry, who continues to recover from a groin strain.

Embiid schools Whiteside

After some less than friendly pre-game talk from Hassan Whiteside, Joel Embiid scored 35 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 124-114 win over the Miami Heat.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George tallied 32 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out six assists in his team’s 118-101 victory over the Phoenix Suns, while Bogdan Bogdanovic had 22 points in the Sacramento Kings' 104-99 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Temple building houses

Garrett Temple shot 2-of-8 from the field and was a minus-22 in the Memphis Grizzlies’ 96-88 loss to the Utah Jazz. Orlando Magic forward Jonathon Simmons connected on just 20 percent of his shots and was a minus-14 in his team’s 117-109 loss to the Wizards.

Luka lassos Bulls

Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic with the slick dribbling and the long 3-pointer against the Bulls.

Monday's results

Washington Wizards 117-109 Orlando Magic

Philadelphia 76ers 124-114 Miami Heat

New Orleans Pelicans 126-110 Toronto Raptors

Minnesota Timberwolves 120-113 Brooklyn Nets

Utah Jazz 96-88 Memphis Grizzlies

Oklahoma City Thunder 118-101 Phoenix Suns

Dallas Mavericks 103-98 Chicago Bulls

Los Angeles Clippers 121-116 Golden State Warriors

Rockets at Nuggets

The Rockets have struggled to start the season but they've picked up wins in four of their last six games. The Nuggets, on the other hand, have dropped three straight since opening 2018-19 with a 9-1 record. Houston could soon be parting ways with Carmelo Anthony, according to multiple reports, and he is not expected to play in this game.