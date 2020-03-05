NBA: Curry to return for Warriors against Raptors

Curry has been sidelined since October due to a broken hand, however, the two-time MVP was cleared to play on Wednesday (March 4).

The three-time NBA champion trained with the Santa Cruz Warriors – Golden State's G League affiliate – on Monday (March 2) as he closed in on a comeback.

Warriors guard Curry is averaging 20.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 rebounds per game this season.

Stephen Curry will return to the lineup tomorrow night against the Toronto Raptors. pic.twitter.com/BIYevShRs6 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 5, 2020

The injury-ravaged Warriors have struggled in 2019-20 – their 14-48 win-loss record the worst in the Western Conference and NBA.