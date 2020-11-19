NBA Draft 2020: Undrafted Markus Howard makes unwanted history

New York, November 19: Markus Howard made history on draft night, but it did not pan out as he might have hoped.
Howard led the NCAA in scoring last season and ended his Marquette career with an outstanding 2,761 points for the Big East college.
However, the 21-year-old was not selected with any of the 60 picks in Wednesday's NBA Draft.
Howard became the first player to score at least 2500 points at a school in one of the six major conferences and go undrafted.
Markus Howard scored 2761 points for Marquette, but was not selected in the NBA draft.
He's the first player all-time to score 2500+ points at a school in one of the six major conferences and yet not be drafted.— Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) November 19, 2020
The point guard's NBA hopes were quickly recovered, though, with the Denver Nuggets reportedly agreeing to a two-way deal.
Howard can now spend up to 45 days with the NBA team before heading to the G League for the rest of the season.
