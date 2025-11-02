IND-W vs SA-W Women's World Cup Final: What happens if Rain Washes Out Match? Rain Rules Explained

India vs Australia Live Streaming 3rd T20I: Where to Watch IND vs AUS in India, UK and USA Online?

More sports NBA: Jalen Duren Shines As Pistons Defeat Mavericks In Mexico City Showdown Jalen Duren scored 33 points and led the Detroit Pistons to a 122-110 victory against the Dallas Mavericks in Mexico City. Cade Cunningham contributed significantly with 21 points and 18 assists. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 11:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

In an exciting match in Mexico City, the Detroit Pistons defeated the Dallas Mavericks 122-110. Jalen Duren led with 33 points and 10 rebounds, while Cade Cunningham contributed 21 points and 18 assists. The Pistons surged ahead in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Mavericks 35-17. Duncan Robinson added 18 points, and Ausar Thompson scored 15 for Detroit.

The Mavericks were without Anthony Davis due to a left leg injury from a previous game against Indiana. Despite leading 93-87 after three quarters, they couldn't maintain their advantage. D'Angelo Russell came off the bench to score 31 points for Dallas, while Cooper Flagg, the first overall pick, managed a season-high of 16 points despite shooting struggles.

This game marked the 15th regular-season NBA match held in Mexico City. The Mavericks have played there four times, more than any other team. The Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic have each played three times in this venue. The Pistons' victory was their second consecutive win.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant powered the Houston Rockets to a commanding victory over the Boston Celtics with a score of 128-101. Durant scored 26 points in just three quarters before resting in the fourth. Amen Thompson added 17 points and nine rebounds for Houston. Alperen Sengun nearly achieved a triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists.

The Rockets shot an impressive 57% in the first half and led by halftime with a score of 66-48. Baylor Scheierman led Boston with 17 points as they struggled to keep pace with Houston's performance. Payton Pritchard added 14 points for Boston, but they were unable to overcome Houston's dominance on both ends of the court.

The Indiana Pacers secured their first win of the season by defeating the Golden State Warriors with a score of 114-109. Quenton Jackson was instrumental in this victory, scoring 12 of his total 25 points during the final quarter. Aaron Nesmith contributed significantly with his game-high of 31 points.

Pacers Break Losing Streak

The Pacers overcame an early deficit thanks to Jackson's crucial plays late in the game. Pascal Siakam also played a key role by adding another significant contribution of his own with his scoring efforts. Stephen Curry led Golden State with his team-high of 24 points but could not prevent Indiana's comeback.

This victory leaves only Brooklyn and New Orleans as teams yet to secure a win this season. Jimmy Butler scored for Golden State but missed crucial opportunities towards the end that could have changed their fortunes against Indiana.