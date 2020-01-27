Kobe Bryant dead: NBA falls silent to remember LA Lakers great, as reports say he died in helicopter crash

Bryant, an 18-time All-Star and five-time championship winner with the Los Angeles Lakers, is feared dead following the tragedy that saw five people killed when an aircraft went down near Calabasas, California.

Before the first game of Sunday's NBA programme, a home fixture for the Denver Nuggets against the Houston Rockets, a moment of silence was held to mark the tragedy.

Players from both sides bowed their heads as stadium lights were dimmed to remember global superstar Bryant.

The 41-year-old spent his entire 20-year stellar career with the Lakers, and as well as his NBA achievements he also won two Olympic basketball gold medals with the United States.

At the next game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Toronto Raptors, the teams initially let the shot clock run down as fans chanted "Kobe" in tribute.