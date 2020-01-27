English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Kobe Bryant dead: NBA falls silent to remember LA Lakers great, as reports say he died in helicopter crash

By John Skilbeck
Kobe Bryant
Basketball has started to pay tribute to Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant, after reports he died in a helicopter crash

LA, January 27: The NBA fell silent on Sunday as basketball remembered Kobe Bryant, who is reported to have died in a helicopter crash.

Bryant, an 18-time All-Star and five-time championship winner with the Los Angeles Lakers, is feared dead following the tragedy that saw five people killed when an aircraft went down near Calabasas, California.

Before the first game of Sunday's NBA programme, a home fixture for the Denver Nuggets against the Houston Rockets, a moment of silence was held to mark the tragedy.

NBA legend Kobe Bryant reportedly dies in helicopter crash in California

Players from both sides bowed their heads as stadium lights were dimmed to remember global superstar Bryant.

The 41-year-old spent his entire 20-year stellar career with the Lakers, and as well as his NBA achievements he also won two Olympic basketball gold medals with the United States.

At the next game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Toronto Raptors, the teams initially let the shot clock run down as fans chanted "Kobe" in tribute.

More KOBE BRYANT News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Kobe's rise to fame
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, January 27, 2020, 3:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 27, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue