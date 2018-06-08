Not every player wants to compete for titles – LeBron appears to aim dig at Irving

With the Cavs facing a series sweep in the NBA Finals after going down 3-0 to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday (June 6), James had plenty to say on the eve of Friday's make-or-break game-four showdown in Cleveland.

First, three-time NBA champion James said he wished Dwyane Wade – who was dealt to the Miami Heat – was still part of the Cavaliers' roster right now because Cleveland need playmakers to compete against the Warriors.

And then James went off on a long story about how he came to Cleveland to play with Irving and turn him into a winner before the latter left for Eastern Conference rivals the Boston Celtics before the start of the season.

"I knew Kyrie, having the talent, I wanted to try to build his mind up to fast track his mind because I felt like in order to win you've got to have talent, but you've got to be cerebral too," the 33-year-old said.

"Listen, we're all NBA players. Everybody knows how to put the ball in the hoop, but who can think throughout the course of the game?"

James continued: "We come back here and we get the minds and we build a championship team. And then Golden State because of Steph's injuries early on in his career and his contract situation, and then them drafting Draymond and drafting Klay and them being under the contracts they were in, allowed them to go out and get KD .

"So they win a championship. Then we play them and we come back from 3-1 and we beat them. But that was the regular season — probably the best team I ever played against. They go 73-9, and then you add one of the best players that the NBA has ever seen.

"How do you put together a group of talent but also a group of minds to be able to compete with Golden State, to be able to compete for a championship?

"That's what GMs and presidents and certain players — it's not every player. Every player does not want to — sad to say, but every player doesn't want to compete for a championship and be in a position where every possession is pressure."

Source: OPTA