NBA Finals: LeBron moves into outright fourth for double-doubles

Orlando (Florida), October 1: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James moved into outright fourth for the most double-doubles in NBA Finals history.
James grabbed his 31st career double-double in the Finals as the Lakers thrashed the Miami Heat 116-98 in Game 1 on Wednesday. The three-time NBA champion finished with 25 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists in the huge win.
James moved clear of Wilt Chamberlain (30) and is now outright fourth.
NBA Finals: LeBron and Davis lead Lakers in Game 1 blowout of Heat
Bill Russell (56), Magic Johnson (43) and Elgin Baylor (36) are the only players with more Finals double-doubles than James.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.