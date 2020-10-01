NBA Finals: LeBron moves into outright fourth for double-doubles

James grabbed his 31st career double-double in the Finals as the Lakers thrashed the Miami Heat 116-98 in Game 1 on Wednesday. The three-time NBA champion finished with 25 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists in the huge win.

James moved clear of Wilt Chamberlain (30) and is now outright fourth.

NBA Finals: LeBron and Davis lead Lakers in Game 1 blowout of Heat

Bill Russell (56), Magic Johnson (43) and Elgin Baylor (36) are the only players with more Finals double-doubles than James.