NBA Finals: LeBron moves into outright fourth for double-doubles

By Dejan Kalinic
LeBron James
After another double-double in the NBA Finals, LeBron James moved up the all-time list.

Orlando (Florida), October 1: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James moved into outright fourth for the most double-doubles in NBA Finals history.

James grabbed his 31st career double-double in the Finals as the Lakers thrashed the Miami Heat 116-98 in Game 1 on Wednesday. The three-time NBA champion finished with 25 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists in the huge win.

James moved clear of Wilt Chamberlain (30) and is now outright fourth.

NBA Finals: LeBron and Davis lead Lakers in Game 1 blowout of Heat

Bill Russell (56), Magic Johnson (43) and Elgin Baylor (36) are the only players with more Finals double-doubles than James.

Story first published: Thursday, October 1, 2020, 9:20 [IST]
