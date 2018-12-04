NBA Global Academy's Princepal Singh selected for Indian Sr. men's team

The 17-year old, now based at The NBA Global Academy in Canberra, Australia, was previously a live-in prospect at The NBA Academy India. Princepal has been a part of multiple camps organized by the NBA, including Basketball Without Borders Global Camp during NBA All-Star 2018, Basketball Without Borders Asia 2018 at the NBA Academy India earlier this year and most recently, the NBA Global Camp 2018 held in Treviso, Italy.

The 6’10” player from Punjab is one of the most exciting prospects from India, following an impressive run during U16 FIBA Asian Championships in April where he averaged 22.7 points per game and 13 rebounds per game.

Princepal joined 11 other prospects at The NBA Global Academy, an elite basketball training center at Basketball Australia’s (BA) Centre of Excellence at the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) in Canberra. The NBA Global Academy serves as the NBA’s global hub for top international male and female prospects from around the world. Up to 12 elite prospects attend The NBA Global Academy each year, training under the tutelage of NBA-trained coaches.

“We are committed to elite player development, and we are thrilled with Princepal's continued progression as both an athlete and as a person," said Yannick Colaco, MD, NBA India. “Princepal is one of the most promising prospects from The NBA Academy India, and his development at The NBA Global Academy will give him the opportunity to train alongside some of the top international prospects from outside of the United States. We are thrilled with his selection to the men’s national basketball team and wish him the best of luck in the upcoming competition.”

“I had a great experience at The NBA Academy India and I’m excited for the next stage of my development here at The NBA Global Academy. I look forward to applying everything that I’ve learned and represent the country with pride,” said Princepal Singh.

