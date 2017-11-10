NBA: Harden posts 35-point triple-double as Rockets top Cavs

Houston, November 10: Houston Rockets star James Harden posted a triple-double to lead his team past the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA on Thursday (November 9).

Harden joined Michael Jordan as the only players in the last 30 seasons to record 35 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and five steals in a game in the 117-113 win over Cleveland.

While Harden put up impressive numbers (35/11/13), he was clearly tired at the end of the game, coming up short on a number of shots, including a missed layup with under 90 seconds to go.

Rockets big man Clint Capela stepped up late as Houston grabbed seven offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter. Capela finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds.

James had 33 points for the Cavaliers, and Jeff Green added 27 off the bench, but Cleveland's defense was quiet yet again, including Dwyane Wade's minus-21 in 20 minutes on the floor. James also committed nine of Cleveland's 19 turnovers.

With the Celtics owning a 10-game winning streak, and the Cavs sitting two games below .500, it is looking increasingly likely Cleveland are not going to win the Eastern Conference this season.

RED-HOT HOLIDAY

Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday posted 34 points with 11 assists and five rebounds in a 122-118 loss to the Raptors. Toronto were led by DeMar DeRozan's 33 points.

Paul Millsap and the Nuggets dropped the Thunder to 4-7 with an impressive all-around game. Millsap finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, six blocks, five assists, and two steals in the 102-94 win.

BAD BALL

Lonzo Ball was just three of 12 from the field and one of seven from deep in the Lakers' 111-95 loss to the Wizards. He registered a minus-15 and had four turnovers as the Lakers fell to 5-7.

COUSINS DELIVERS

DeMarcus Cousins broke Jonas Valanciunas' ankles and then drilled this step-back three-pointer.

Boogie with the big 3! pic.twitter.com/S8DzpwyIdF — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) November 10, 2017

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Washington Wizards 111-95 Los Angeles Lakers

Toronto Raptors 122-118 New Orleans Pelicans

Houston Rockets 117-113 Cleveland Cavaliers

Sacramento Kings 109-108 Philadelphia 76ers

Denver Nuggets 102-94 Oklahoma City Thunder

BUCKS AT SPURS

Eric Bledsoe is expected to make his Milwaukee debut after being traded from the Suns for Greg Monroe and first- and second-round picks.

The Spurs and Gregg Popovich have seen plenty of Bledsoe when he played in the Western Conference and have held him to a mediocre 12 points per game in his career.

