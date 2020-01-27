NBA legend Kobe Bryant reportedly dies in helicopter crash in California; news leaves sporting fraternity shocked

American news outlet TMZ reported that Bryant was involved in a crash in Calabasas, a city in California, around 10 am local time. Kobe (41) was travelling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when it crashed, the report added further. TMZ said eyewitnesses told how they heard the helicopter's engine stuttering before it went down and a fire broke out, with emergency services responding.

It is being reported that his daughters were also present with the former NBA star, but the official confirmation is being awaited.

BREAKING: Retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant has died in helicopter crash in Southern California. — The Associated Press (@AP) January 26, 2020

The Los Angeles County Sheriff said on Twitter that five people were on board the chopper when it went down and there were no survivors.

The news of former LA Lakers' star spread like a wildfire with sporting fraternity and fans condoling the demise of Bryant. Bryant, who retired in 2016, played his entire 20-year NBA career with the Lakers and finished his career as one of the best to ever play the game.

No no no I don't believe. pic.twitter.com/QPhLNy7Kd6 — Yohan Blake (@YohanBlake) January 26, 2020

Bryant spent 20 years with the Lakers between 1996 and 2016, spending his entire career with the Los Angeles team.

A five-time NBA champion, Bryant was selected with the 13th overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets in the 1996 draft before being traded to the Lakers.

Bryant also made 18 All-Star teams, featuring in 17 successive selections between 2000 and 2016, while he was a two-time Olympic gold medallist.

The Lakers famously retired both of Bryant's jerseys - the numbers eight and 24 - making him the only player in the team's history to receive that honour.

I just brought this with me from my trip to Sweden.



I was 14, living in the middle of nowhere in Sweden, when I traded another young kid for this jersey on our school yard.



Kobe's global impact cannot be understated. A legend in every sense of the word. I'm devastated. pic.twitter.com/r9L3vLWEo5 — Jonathan Larsson (@Reinforce) January 26, 2020

In NYC, at our upfronts, Kobe was backstage and all he wanted to talk about was coaching his daughter’s team. Such pure joy. I keep thinking of that video of he and his daughter at the Lakers game. Those girls....his family. My goodness, man. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) January 26, 2020

Kobe was one of the most enigmatic, complicated, interesting, thought provoking figures ever in sports. The type of guy who’s athletic ability on the court & mental approach off the court made me question how he was even the same species as us normal ppl. Dude was just different — KFC (@KFCBarstool) January 26, 2020

We have no words to express how shocked we are to hear of the tragic passing of one of the greatest sportsmen of all time and Rossonero fan, Kobe Bryant. All our thoughts are with the families of those affected by this tragic accident. You will forever be missed, Kobe 🙏❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/FOd365chEL — AC Milan (@acmilan) January 26, 2020

Such Heartbreaking news about Kobe Bryant. I can’t believe it. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones.... May he Rest In Peace. ❤️ — Katie Cassidy (@MzKatieCassidy) January 26, 2020

Cant be man, can’t be, surely not!!!!!! https://t.co/hmVkLMg3o3 — Ian bishop (@irbishi) January 26, 2020

More details awaited.