NBA legend Kobe Bryant reportedly dies in helicopter crash in California; news leaves sporting fraternity shocked

By
California, Jan 27: Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant passed away on Sunday (January 26) in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, confirmed Associated Press.

American news outlet TMZ reported that Bryant was involved in a crash in Calabasas, a city in California, around 10 am local time. Kobe (41) was travelling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when it crashed, the report added further. TMZ said eyewitnesses told how they heard the helicopter's engine stuttering before it went down and a fire broke out, with emergency services responding.

It is being reported that his daughters were also present with the former NBA star, but the official confirmation is being awaited.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff said on Twitter that five people were on board the chopper when it went down and there were no survivors.

The news of former LA Lakers' star spread like a wildfire with sporting fraternity and fans condoling the demise of Bryant. Bryant, who retired in 2016, played his entire 20-year NBA career with the Lakers and finished his career as one of the best to ever play the game.

Bryant spent 20 years with the Lakers between 1996 and 2016, spending his entire career with the Los Angeles team.

A five-time NBA champion, Bryant was selected with the 13th overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets in the 1996 draft before being traded to the Lakers.

Bryant also made 18 All-Star teams, featuring in 17 successive selections between 2000 and 2016, while he was a two-time Olympic gold medallist.

The Lakers famously retired both of Bryant's jerseys - the numbers eight and 24 - making him the only player in the team's history to receive that honour.

More details awaited.

Story first published: Monday, January 27, 2020, 1:47 [IST]
