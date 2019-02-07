English

NBA: Lakers acquire Bullock from Pistons

By Opta
Reggie Bullock

Los Angeles, February 7: The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired wing Reggie Bullock from the Detroit Pistons for guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and a future second-round pick.

Bullock has been averaging a career-high 12 points and 2.7 rebounds in 30.7 minutes per game for the Pistons this season. He has shot 41 per cent from the field and 38.4 per cent from three-point range.

The 27-year-old has also played for the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns during his six NBA seasons. He is a career 39.6 per cent shooter from behind the arc.

Meanwhile, Mykhailiuk, taken in in the second round of the 2018 draft, has scored 3.2 points per game in limited minutes for the Lakers as a rookie.

The deal was announced a little over 24 hours before Thursday's 15:00 ET trade deadline.

The Lakers had been discussing trading for New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis, but those negotiations reportedly stalled on Tuesday. They have also been linked to Chicago Bulls forward Jabari Parker.

Los Angeles dropped to 27-27 this season when they fell to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday (February 5).

    Thursday, February 7, 2019, 1:40 [IST]
