Warriors GM: I feel like all of our players want to stay with us

Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson could both enter free agency following 2018-19.

Myers was asked at a news conference on Monday (February 4) if he thought both players would re-sign with the Warriors.

"I feel like all of our players are happy and want to stay with us and continue with us," Myers said, via the Mercury News. "That's how I feel. But again, I've only worked in the NBA as an agent and in this capacity."

The New York Knicks are reportedly preparing to make an offer to Durant this offseason while Thompson has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers.

But, Myers said he was focusing on the present.

"I don't think you can honestly answer anything. That goes for players, too, until the season is over," Myers said. "You can ask anybody in the organisation and say, 'What kind of season are you having?' They'll say, 'Ask me when the season is over.' I don't know. It's hard to say."

Myers said he believes the team are doing a good job of paying attention to the present, as well.

"I honestly think all of our guys really like the game of basketball," Myers said. "As much as it goes around that, it's still basketball. If you can find the focus, direct it there and enjoy your team-mates and be competitive, our guys are competitive. I think that allows you not to be distracted."

The Warriors will enter their game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday (February 6) in a tie for first place in the Western Conference standings with a 37-15 record.