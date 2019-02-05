English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Warriors GM: I feel like all of our players want to stay with us

By Opta
Warriors stars Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant could both enter free agency following 2018-19
Warriors stars Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant could both enter free agency following 2018-19

Los Angeles, February 5: Warriors general manager Bob Myers does not believe any of the team's stars want to leave Golden State after the season.

Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson could both enter free agency following 2018-19.

Myers was asked at a news conference on Monday (February 4) if he thought both players would re-sign with the Warriors.

"I feel like all of our players are happy and want to stay with us and continue with us," Myers said, via the Mercury News. "That's how I feel. But again, I've only worked in the NBA as an agent and in this capacity."

The New York Knicks are reportedly preparing to make an offer to Durant this offseason while Thompson has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers.

But, Myers said he was focusing on the present.

"I don't think you can honestly answer anything. That goes for players, too, until the season is over," Myers said. "You can ask anybody in the organisation and say, 'What kind of season are you having?' They'll say, 'Ask me when the season is over.' I don't know. It's hard to say."

Myers said he believes the team are doing a good job of paying attention to the present, as well.

"I honestly think all of our guys really like the game of basketball," Myers said. "As much as it goes around that, it's still basketball. If you can find the focus, direct it there and enjoy your team-mates and be competitive, our guys are competitive. I think that allows you not to be distracted."

The Warriors will enter their game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday (February 6) in a tie for first place in the Western Conference standings with a 37-15 record.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: RAY 1 - 2 LGN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 6:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 5, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue