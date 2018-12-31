English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Sixers not 'concerned about' Embiid's left knee soreness

By Opta
Sixers star Joel Embiid ruled out due to left knee soreness
Sixers star Joel Embiid ruled out due to left knee soreness

New York, December 31: Joel Embiid's latest injury is not a concern for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Embiid was ruled out of Sunday's NBA clash against the Portland Trail Blazers due to left knee soreness.

Sixers head coach Brett Brown told reporters pre-game that Embiid's status for Tuesday's showdown with the Los Angeles Clippers is also uncertain.

However, Brown insisted the 76ers (23-13) are not worried about the issue impacting the All-Star.

"It's not going to happen tonight," Brown said Sunday, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. "We will figure out what's going to happen tomorrow and move from there. … It's not anything that we're concerned about."

Embiid is averaging a career-high 26.5 points and 13.3 rebounds in 33.8 minutes per game this season.

He is shooting 48.4 per cent from the field and just 28.5 per cent from three-point range.

The 76ers originally drafted Embiid out of Kansas with the third pick in the 2014 draft. But, he missed all of 2014-15 and 2015-16 because of multiple knee and foot injuries.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: MUN 4 - 1 BOU
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, December 31, 2018, 8:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 31, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue