Sixers not 'concerned about' Embiid's left knee soreness

Embiid was ruled out of Sunday's NBA clash against the Portland Trail Blazers due to left knee soreness.

Sixers head coach Brett Brown told reporters pre-game that Embiid's status for Tuesday's showdown with the Los Angeles Clippers is also uncertain.

However, Brown insisted the 76ers (23-13) are not worried about the issue impacting the All-Star.

"It's not going to happen tonight," Brown said Sunday, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. "We will figure out what's going to happen tomorrow and move from there. … It's not anything that we're concerned about."

Embiid is averaging a career-high 26.5 points and 13.3 rebounds in 33.8 minutes per game this season.

He is shooting 48.4 per cent from the field and just 28.5 per cent from three-point range.

The 76ers originally drafted Embiid out of Kansas with the third pick in the 2014 draft. But, he missed all of 2014-15 and 2015-16 because of multiple knee and foot injuries.