English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

NBA: Spurs center Gasol out with stress fracture in foot

By Opta
Spurs star Pau Gasol
Spurs star Pau Gasol

New York, November 29: The San Antonio Spurs have had an unfortunate string of injuries this season and Gregg Popovich revealed Pau Gasol has a stress fracture in his foot.

The Spurs are 10-10 through 20 games, and Gasol has played in nine contests so far.

He is averaging 6.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists. His scoring and rebounding numbers are career lows.

Now, Gasol appears set for a long stint on the sidelines as Popovich confirmed the extent of his foot injury on Wednesday (November 28).

"They took him off because he got a second opinion that it was a stress fracture," he said.

"That's what they told me, so it's not a secret I guess. So they put him back in the boot."

The 38-year-old Spaniard is a six-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA champion and has never averaged less than 10 points in his 19 NBA seasons.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: PSG 2 - 1 LIV
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: basketball san antonio spurs nba
    Story first published: Thursday, November 29, 2018, 7:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 29, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue