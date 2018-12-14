English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Suns owner Sarver committed to keeping team in Phoenix

By Opta
Suns owner Robert Sarver
Suns owner Robert Sarver

New York, December 14: Suns owner Robert Sarver is committed to finding a solution that will keep the team in Phoenix.

In a post from the team's Twitter account, Sarver directly addressed fans about the future of the franchise after it was reported he threatened city council members that he would move the team if they did not approve a multi-year, multi-million dollar renovation project for Talking Stick Resort Arena.

"I'm a strong proponent, as evidenced by the term sheet I signed last week, that we should renovate the Talking Stick Resort Arena and once again restore it to a world-class facility," Sarver said.

"I am 100 percent all-in in keeping this team right here where we stand and I want to make sure that message comes across crystal clear to every one of you."

The city council was scheduled to vote on Wednesday (December 12) on the 15-year, $230million renovation project proposed, but the vote is now postponed until January 23. There will be five scheduled public hearings to discuss the proposal before the vote.

Sarver, 57, purchased the Suns for $401m in 2004.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
AUS 58/0 (20.2 vs IND
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: basketball phoenix suns nba
    Story first published: Friday, December 14, 2018, 9:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 14, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue