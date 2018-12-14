Suns owner Sarver committed to keeping team in Phoenix

In a post from the team's Twitter account, Sarver directly addressed fans about the future of the franchise after it was reported he threatened city council members that he would move the team if they did not approve a multi-year, multi-million dollar renovation project for Talking Stick Resort Arena.

"I'm a strong proponent, as evidenced by the term sheet I signed last week, that we should renovate the Talking Stick Resort Arena and once again restore it to a world-class facility," Sarver said.

"I am 100 percent all-in in keeping this team right here where we stand and I want to make sure that message comes across crystal clear to every one of you."

A message from Managing Partner, Robert Sarver: pic.twitter.com/f2YLC0woYG — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 13, 2018

The city council was scheduled to vote on Wednesday (December 12) on the 15-year, $230million renovation project proposed, but the vote is now postponed until January 23. There will be five scheduled public hearings to discuss the proposal before the vote.

Sarver, 57, purchased the Suns for $401m in 2004.